Graeme STEEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Graeme STEEL.
Service Information
Campbell & Sons Ltd
95 Gordon Rd
Dunedin, Otago
034897756
Death Notice

STEEL, Graeme Leslie:
On July 5, 2019, at home in Outram; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and the late Dorothy, treasured father, father-in-law and Grandad of Debbie, Euan, George and Phoebe; Robyn, Ken, Liam and Declan; Stephanie, Chris, Angus, Madi, Bella and Hunter; Rebecca, Glenn, James, Samuel and Matthew; Fiona, Hamish, Dorothy, Charles and Monty. Grateful thanks to the Outram First Responders and the St John Ambulance Service. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 125 Camp Hill Road, R.D.4, Balclutha 9274.

logo
Published in Southland Times on July 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.