STEEL, Graeme Leslie:
On July 5, 2019, at home in Outram; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and the late Dorothy, treasured father, father-in-law and Grandad of Debbie, Euan, George and Phoebe; Robyn, Ken, Liam and Declan; Stephanie, Chris, Angus, Madi, Bella and Hunter; Rebecca, Glenn, James, Samuel and Matthew; Fiona, Hamish, Dorothy, Charles and Monty. Grateful thanks to the Outram First Responders and the St John Ambulance Service. Funeral details to be advised. Messages to 125 Camp Hill Road, R.D.4, Balclutha 9274.
Published in Southland Times on July 8, 2019