Graeme Boyd: QSM
Of Riverton. Died peacefully at Dunedin Public Hospital on Monday, December 16, 2019, in his 93rd year. Loved husband of the late Violet. Much loved brother of Jim Robertson of Mosgiel, the late Ruth Shaw of Nelson and the late Murray Robertson of Hemel Hempstead, England. Much loved and respected uncle of his many nieces and nephews scattered around the world – too many to be listed. A farewell for Graeme will be held on Saturday, December 21, 10.30am, Riverton RSA, 141 Palmerston Street, Riverton, followed by interment at Riverton Cemetery. Messages may be sent to Jim - 1 Maple Grove, Mosgiel, or to Graeme's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019