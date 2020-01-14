PINKNEY, Graeme George:
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire for 57 years. Cherished dad of Joanne, and Philip. Adored grandad of Andrew, and Holly, and loved by all his extended family. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, January 16, at 1.00pm. Burial at the Eastern Cemetery to follow. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020