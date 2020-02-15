Graeme MULLIGAN

Guest Book
  • "Marie. I have just read of Graeme's death, my deepest..."
  • "Sorry to read of Graeme's passing. Was pleased to have..."
  • "Deepest Sympathies to Marie,Julie,Reece and families on..."
    - Yvonne Hogan (Wright)
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
View Map
Death Notice


logoMULLIGAN,
Graeme Alexander:
On Monday, February 10, 2020, in Invercargill, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Julie and John O'Connor (Chch), Reece and Sharron Mulligan. Loved grandad of Andrew and Michaela, Ryan and Alex, and Mark and Thanh; Elliott and Tate. Loved great-grandad of Ada and Billie. A memorial service for Graeme will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, February 19. A private cremation has been held.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.