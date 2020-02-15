MULLIGAN,
Graeme Alexander:
On Monday, February 10, 2020, in Invercargill, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Julie and John O'Connor (Chch), Reece and Sharron Mulligan. Loved grandad of Andrew and Michaela, Ryan and Alex, and Mark and Thanh; Elliott and Tate. Loved great-grandad of Ada and Billie. A memorial service for Graeme will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, February 19. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2020