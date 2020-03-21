Graeme KIRK

Death Notice

KIRK, Graeme John:
Peacefully on March 17, 2020, at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha; aged 78 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kathy and Pete Evans, Gavin, Pam, Des and Diane and the late Bronwyn, and a dear friend of Nita, cherished Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. At Graeme's request a private service has been held. Messages to 20 Moir Street, Balclutha.
