DAGG, Graeme Sydney:
On Friday, September 20, 2019. After a courageous battle, at home with June, his loving wife of 50 years. Loved son of Joan* and Jim* Dagg. Loved son-in-law of Margaret* Gray. Loved God-father of Michael and Trish Gordon, Trish and Craig Wills, and Shane Storey. Special Graeme of Mark and Nicole, Ashley and Alex, Jamie, Tayla and Dan, Annaliese, Madi, and Khan and Neaka. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Jennifer* and Ross Currie, Pamela and Jim* Dawson, Barry and Mari Gray, and Liz and Wayne* Gray. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Graeme will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at St Mary's Star of the Sea, 194 Barrow St, Bluff, on Tuesday, September 24, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 45 Liffey St Bluff.
"Loved and missed by all who knew him."
*denotes deceased
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 23, 2019