BIGGAR, Graeme William:
16.8.1950 - 19.4.2020
(Peacefully) on Sunday at Resthaven, Gore. Dearly loved son of the late Val and Doris Biggar. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jean* and Wattie Dunstan (North Canterbury), Bessie and Eddie* Meers (Ashburton), Russell and Lorraine Biggar (Toowoomba), Kathy and Pat Cahill (Sydney), Christine Swain (Invercargill), Diane and Allan Young (Gore), Jan and Stephen Johnston (Darwin), Valentine*, George*, John*, and Edwin*. Much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A private cremation for Graeme has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, details to be advised. Messages to 1 George Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 25, 2020