CAMPBELL, Grace Joan:
Late of Roxburgh. In her 99th year, at Ribbonwood Country Home, Tapanui, on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald (Don), loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Barbara and Ken Borland (Ashburton), and the late Errol Ball, Elaine and the late Gordie McCullam (Blenheim), Ian and Jo Campbell (Blenheim), and Marilyn and the late Cliff Mould (Gore), loved Nana and special Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A donation may be left at the service for St John Ambulance Service Roxburgh Branch. A service to celebrate Grace's life will be held in Roxburgh, at Teviot Union Presbyterian Church, on Friday, June 28, at 2.00pm, followed by an interment at The Roxburgh Cemetery. Messages to: Barbara Borland, PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.
Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 26, 2019
