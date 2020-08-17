OFFICER, Gordon Leslie:
On August 14, 2020 peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of the late Annette. Much loved father and father- in-law of Malcolm and Humaira, Stuart and Caroline, David, Suzanne and Jeff; and Lynlee. Treasured grandfather of Yasmin and Zayn, Erin, Kelsey, Hunter, Callum, Rearne, Jayde, Kaide, Jahmaya and Tayne. A service for Gordon will be held at Whitestone Chapel, 54 Weston Road, Oamaru, on Wednesday, August 19, at 11.00am. Messages c/- 45 Hood St, Wakari, Dunedin.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 17, 2020