Gordon MCDONALD

Guest Book
  • "sorry to read of this sad death. lease accept our sincere..."
    - Ron and amy Smith
  • "My deepest sympathy to Tracy & girls also Peters brothers &..."
    - Gwenda Coates
  • "MY LOVE AND DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO DAWN AND ALL PETER'S LOVING..."
    - Trish Gutschlag
  • "McDONALD, Peter: Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin..."
    - Peter MCDONALD
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Gore RSA Function Lounge
Bowler Avenue
Gore
Death Notice

McDONALD,
Gordon Leslie (Peter):
Aged 72 years. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by family at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved and respected husband of Dawn. Respected step-father and father-in-law of Lee-Anne and Darren Hewlett (Gore), Aaron and Jacinta Bird (Waipu Northland), and Yvette Bird (Gore). Father of Tracy McDonald (Gore), and loved grandad of all his grandchildren.
"Gone Whitebaiting"
A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Tuesday, September 15 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Due to Covid 19 restrictions attendees will be by invitation only. Messages to 5 Vera Street, Gore 9710.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.