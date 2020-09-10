McDONALD,
Gordon Leslie (Peter):
Aged 72 years. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by family at Hospice Southland. Dearly loved and respected husband of Dawn. Respected step-father and father-in-law of Lee-Anne and Darren Hewlett (Gore), Aaron and Jacinta Bird (Waipu Northland), and Yvette Bird (Gore). Father of Tracy McDonald (Gore), and loved grandad of all his grandchildren.
"Gone Whitebaiting"
A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Tuesday, September 15 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Due to Covid 19 restrictions attendees will be by invitation only. Messages to 5 Vera Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020