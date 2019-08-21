Gordon HOWIE

Guest Book
  • "Much loved Uncle Gordy will always be missed...."
    - andree dixon
  • "Much loved Uncle you will be missed. Joanne,Paula,..."
    - Andree Dixon
  • "A good innings there Gordon. Many happy memories from the..."
    - Keven Dawson
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice


logoHOWIE, Gordon Padget:
On Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Invercargill. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ngaire. Much loved father of Ross (Australia), Roger (Rangiora), and the late Gillian. Loved father-in-law of Carol (Australia), Alison (Rangiora), Jill (Invercargill), and the late Dianne. Loved and adored Gaga of Amanda, the late Craig, Elissa and Andrew, and greatly loved by his great-grandchildren Danielle, Jamiee and Mitchell. Messages to 155 Mary Street, Invercargill 9810. It was Gordon's wish that this notice be placed after his cremation.
"Loved now, loved always"

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 21, 2019
