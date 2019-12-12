Gordon HENDERSON

Guest Book
  • "Please know I am thinking of you Judith. I am so sorry you..."
    - Jenny Harrington
  • "Our hearts and thoughts are with you all during this time..."
    - Sandra and Angie Taniel, Chloe, Ashlee, Olivia and Elizabeth XoX
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Central Baptist Church
corner of Esk and Deveron Street
Invercargill
Death Notice


HENDERSON, Gordon John:
On December 10, 2019, passed away suddenly at Fairfax "on his beloved farm". Dearly loved and devoted husband of Judy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian, Ian (Southland), Helen (London), the late Mick, Allison and Eric (Christchurch). Loved uncle of Lance, Jan, Angie, Brendon, Shane, Sue, Tania, Glenn, Tina, and great-uncle of 13. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at the Central Baptist Church, corner of Esk and Deveron Street, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Monday, December 16, 2019, followed by a private cremation. Messages to P.O. Box 79, Otautau 9683, or Gordon's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

Published in Southland Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
