HENDERSON, Gordon John:
On December 10, 2019, passed away suddenly at Fairfax "on his beloved farm". Dearly loved and devoted husband of Judy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brian, Ian (Southland), Helen (London), the late Mick, Allison and Eric (Christchurch). Loved uncle of Lance, Jan, Angie, Brendon, Shane, Sue, Tania, Glenn, Tina, and great-uncle of 13. A service to celebrate Gordon's life will be held at the Central Baptist Church, corner of Esk and Deveron Street, Invercargill, at 1.30pm on Monday, December 16, 2019, followed by a private cremation. Messages to P.O. Box 79, Otautau 9683, or Gordon's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019