HEADS,
Gordon Douglas (Doug):
On Friday, October 23, 2020, Doug passed away suddenly while holidaying in Dunedin with his wife Adrienne at his side; aged 67 years. Beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and friend of Adrienne, Jason, Darren and Carolyn, Tracy and Dallas, Rose and Grant, Robert, Caleb, Tobias and Eli. Son of Eva Catherine and George Denzil Heads, beloved brother and brother-in-law of Joyce and Bill Croll, Patsy and Bill Gordon, Geoffrey and Sharyn Heads, Kenny (deceased), Peter and Christopher (deceased), and uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Doug's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Rd, Harewood, Christchurch, on Thursday, October 29, at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 27, 2020