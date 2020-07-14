DAVIS, Gordon William:
11.06.1938 – 12.07.2020
Passed peacefully with his family at Southland Hospital. Loved son of Arthur* and Brenda* Davis. Brother and brother-in-law to Gwyneth and Neilson* Leach, Beverly and Raymond* McCall, Eric* Davis, Joan and John Ducrot, Allan and Carol* Davis. Uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
"Rest in perfect peace Gordon."
A service for Gordon will be held at the Southland Crematorium on Thursday, July 16, at 10.00am. Messages to "Davis Family" PO Box 632, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from July 14 to July 15, 2020