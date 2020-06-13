Gordon BURTON

Guest Book
  • "Sad to see your Dad has died. Missed visiting him on a..."
  • "Thanks Chris, Dad spoke very highly of you. Much..."
    - Lester Burton
  • "My condolences to the Burton family"
    - Chris Geary
  • "BURTON, Gordon Kevin (Kevin): Of Invercargill. Passed away..."
    - Gordon BURTON
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

BURTON,
Gordon Kevin (Kevin):
Of Invercargill. Passed away peacefully at Peacehaven surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, June 6, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Jan. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Wayne and Jo-anne Burton (Christchurch), Mark and Nadia Burton (Invercargill), the late Michael, Lester and Sonja Burton (Rolleston), Brent and Annette Burton (Upper Hutt), Claire McDonald and Todd Utteridge (Invercargill), Phil and Michelle Burton (Rolleston). Loved and treasured Pop of Ryan, Aaron, and Ethan Burton; Daniel, and Loren Burton; Rosie, and Victoria Burton; Oliver, and Charlotte Burton; Hannah, Ainsley, and Jacob McDonald; Heath, and Isaac Burton. In accordance with Dad's wishes we took him home to Roxburgh, where a private graveside service was held at the Roxburgh Cemetery, on Tuesday, June 9. Special thanks to the compassionate and caring staff at Peacehaven. Messages to: PO Box 508, Invercargill 9840.
"Forever loved and remembered"

logo
Published in Southland Times on June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.