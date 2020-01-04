BARNES, Gordon Gilderoy:
On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, peacefully, in the company of his family. Dearly loved husband and best friend for 59 years of Dianne, loved father and father-in-law to Wendy and Murray (Invercargill), and Lesley and Warren (Mosgiel), loved Granddad to Sam, Kathryn, Hayleigh and Daniel, and loved Great-Granddad to Oliver. At the family's request, a private family service has been held. Messages to 7 Agate Close, Golden View Lifestyle Village, Cromwell 9384. Sincere thanks to the staff at Enliven Care Centre Aspiring for the care given to Gordon during his short stay. In lieu of flowers, donations to Enliven Aspiring would be appreciated.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 4, 2020