CHALMERS,

Goldia Buchanan (Goldie)

(nee Stringfellow):

Died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Alan, and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Pam and Andy Annand (Mt Somers), the late Bruce, Andrew and Karen (Invercargill), Ian and Susan (Garston), and Arlene and Murray Maxwell (Gorge Road). Amazing, outgoing Nanna of her 12 grandchildren and Nanna Goldie of her 15 great-grandchildren. Sister of Derek Stringfellow (Caboolture), and the late Jan Osborn. At Goldie's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to Arlene Maxwell, 528 Tokanui-Gorge Road Highway, RD 5, Invercargill 9810, or Pam Annand, Mt Somers No 1 RD, Ashburton 7771.

Thank You for the time you made for us and the adventures you led us on.

– Your Grandchildren.

'Fly free to Antarctica Mum'





