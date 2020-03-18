BRICK, Glynn Fitzgerald:
Tragically passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Aged 49 years. Loved son of Pat and the late June, and friend of Yvonne. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Karen and Campbell, Brendon and Roz, Debbie and David, Megan and Shane and the late Maurice. Much loved friend of Kevin and Diane, Jayne and Jeff and the Jakama Lodge Family. Loved Uncle and Great-Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service to celebrate Glynn's life will be held at The Gore Senior Citizen's Rooms, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 1.30pm. All communications to The Brick Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 18, 2020