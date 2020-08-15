ANDERSON,
Glenys Beverley:
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, on Friday, August 14, 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Ross Harland (Invercargill), Debbie and Larry Dougherty (Clyde), Wendy and Trevor Mulholland (Ranfurly), the late Jill Marie, Grant and Dot (Alexandra), loved Nana of Kate, Rex; Tory and Simon, Tom; Adam and Alisha, Danielle and Ricky; Jamie, David and Tracey, Matt and Ashley, and a loved great-Nana of Madelin; Addy, Izzy; and Tayla.
'R.I.P.'
Requiem Mass for Glenys will be celebrated in the St Peter's Catholic Church, Omakau, on Tuesday, August 18, at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Omakau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left for Animal Rescue Central. Messages to 5 Hart Place, Bridge Hill, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020