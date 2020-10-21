Glenda GRAHAM

Guest Book
  • "I am so very sad to hear of Glenda's passing. I have many..."
    - Angela Gregory
  • "Glenda was my admired colleague and good friend for many..."
    - Elizabeth Gutteridge
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Ascot Park Hotel
cnr Tay St and Racecourse Rd
Invercargill
Death Notice


logoGRAHAM, Glenda Mary:
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Much loved sister, mother and Grandmother. A farewell for Glenda will be held on Thursday, October 22, 1.30pm, at Ascot Park Hotel, cnr Tay St and Racecourse Rd, Invercargill. A private interment will follow.
Glenda served as a valuable member of many community groups, and in her professional occupation helped people regardless
of circumstances.
Messages to 33 Rakiura Parade, Otatara, 9 RD, Invercargill 9879.

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020
