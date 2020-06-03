McKENZIE, Gladys Joan:
Passed away, surrounded by family at home, on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in her 88th year. Loved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew, Nick and Bronwyn, Jessica and Lindsay, Matt and Rach, adored Gam of Casey, and Lulu; Lucinda, Sophie; Amelia, Harriet; Angus, Harry, Charlotte, and Molly, and loved Great-Gam of Jack, and Daisy. As per Gladys' wishes a private family service will be held. Messages to 393 Waipounamu Road, Waipounamu, RD6, Gore 9776.
Published in Southland Times on June 3, 2020