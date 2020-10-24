Gilly ACKERS

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy on the passing of Gilly"
    - Jean and Vic Boyington
  • "So sorry to here of the passing of Gilly Awhina and myself..."
    - Robert & Awhina Boyd
Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Southland Crematorium Chapel
Rockdale Road
Invercargill,
View Map
Death Notice

ACKERS, Gilly:
Peacefully, with family by his side, at Rowena Jackson, on Thursday, October 22, 2020. In his 80th year. Loved husband of Dorothy. Loved father and father-in-law of Wendy (Darwin, Australia), Catherine and Joe Wilson. Loved grandfather of Tiffany Wilson. Loved son of the late Mackie Ackers (nee Dawson) (late of Stewart Island). A loved brother and brother-in-law. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Gilly's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to "The Ackers Family", PO Box 632, Invercargill.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.