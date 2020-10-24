ACKERS, Gilly:
Peacefully, with family by his side, at Rowena Jackson, on Thursday, October 22, 2020. In his 80th year. Loved husband of Dorothy. Loved father and father-in-law of Wendy (Darwin, Australia), Catherine and Joe Wilson. Loved grandfather of Tiffany Wilson. Loved son of the late Mackie Ackers (nee Dawson) (late of Stewart Island). A loved brother and brother-in-law. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Gilly's life will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to "The Ackers Family", PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020