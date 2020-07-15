Gerard MACMANUS

Guest Book
  • "Will keep your candle burning while you fly to heaven"
    - Suzie King
  • "Gerard Fly High man! The tech man in the sky. God obviously..."
    - Suzie King
  • "William, I'm devastated to read of Gerard's death. Please..."
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Bede's College Chapel
210 Main North Road
Papanui, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

MacMANUS,
Gerard Michael:
On Friday, July 10, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Christchurch, aged 42 years. Dearly loved son of William and the late Heather, and stepson of Sally Riches, loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Shelley (Adelaide), Mark and Crystal, stepbrother of Andrew and Louise, Michael, and Scott, and uncle to his nephews and niece.
Rest in peace
Special thanks to all the amazing staff at the Oncology Department, Nurse Maude and Nurse Maude Hospice for care and support of Gerard. Messages may be addressed to the MacManus family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to The Gerard MacManus Innovation Award at Hobsonville Point Secondary School, would be appreciated and can be made online at HPSS Bank Account: 12-3119-0242094-00, Reference: Gerard Award. A celebration of Gerard's life will be held at St Bede's College Chapel, 210 Main North Road, Papanui, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Southland Times on July 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.