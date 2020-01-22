Gerald MADDEN

Service Information
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Paul's Cathedral, The Octagon
Death Notice

MADDEN, Gerald Radcliffe:
Of 51 Drivers Road, Maori Hill, Dunedin - On January 20, 2020, peacefully at his home; aged 65 years. Dearly loved husband of Stephanie, much loved father of Ben, and Sam, son of the late Harry and Glenys, loved brother and brother-in-law of David and Dorothea (Germany), Susan, Richard and Robyn, son-in-law of Molly and the late Des O'Neill, brother-in-law of Lynley and Tony Irvine and loved uncle and great uncle of his nieces and nephews. - A service for Gerald will be held in St Paul's Cathedral, The Octagon at 2.00pm on Friday, January 24, followed by private cremation.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
