Gerald Michael:

Peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, with family at Gore Hospital, aged 83 years.

"I love the clean brown tussocks and the hills where the cool wind blows, and it is my wish I may still be there when they call the last wayleggo"

Dearly loved husband and best friend of Joan (nee Bennett) and cherished Dad of Michael, Guy, Annie, and Meow the cat. Special brother and brother-in-law of Brian and Joyce* Fitzgerald, Pat* and Ron* Lawson, Joan* and Allan* Freeman, and Francis and John Tulloch. Shirley* and Ken* MacKenzie, Noel* and Wynette* Bennett, Beverley McLean, Ngaire and Jeff* Lamb and Faye and Peter* Davis. His cheeky grin and the sparkle in his eyes will be remembered by all his nephews, nieces and friends. Many thanks to the amazing nurses at the Gore Hospital, Ngaire, Ross, Yvonne, Shaun, Graham, Bob, Gordie, and Ivan. At Gerald's request a private interment will be held on Friday, September 13, after which we invite family and friends to share in some good yarns in the Gore RSA Function Room, Bowler Avenue, from 1.00pm onwards. Messages to 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710. (*denotes deceased)







Published in Southland Times on Sept. 10, 2019

