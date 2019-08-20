McKAY, Georgina Catherine
(nee Nicolson):
Passed away at Clutha Views Lifecare on August 18, 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay McKay. Mother and mother-in-law of Janice and the late Matheson Brockett (Balclutha), Gordon and Dot (Te Anau). Cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Donald and Edith Nicolson (Invercargill). (Brother) Murdoch and the late May Nicolson (Stirling), (Sister) Isabel and the late Bob Hutcheon (Hamilton). A service of farewell for Georgina will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.00pm at the Town and Country Club in Balclutha. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Georgina will be at Nicola Forde's home at 188 Homestead Road, Balclutha, up until the morning of her service for those wishing to pay their respects before the service. Messages to 67 Essex Street, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019