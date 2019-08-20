Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgina MCKAY. View Sign Death Notice



(nee Nicolson):

Passed away at Clutha Views Lifecare on August 18, 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay McKay. Mother and mother-in-law of Janice and the late Matheson Brockett (Balclutha), Gordon and Dot (Te Anau). Cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Donald and Edith Nicolson (Invercargill). (Brother) Murdoch and the late May Nicolson (Stirling), (Sister) Isabel and the late Bob Hutcheon (Hamilton). A service of farewell for Georgina will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.00pm at the Town and Country Club in Balclutha. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Georgina will be at Nicola Forde's home at 188 Homestead Road, Balclutha, up until the morning of her service for those wishing to pay their respects before the service. Messages to 67 Essex Street, Balclutha 9230.







McKAY, Georgina Catherine(nee Nicolson):Passed away at Clutha Views Lifecare on August 18, 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay McKay. Mother and mother-in-law of Janice and the late Matheson Brockett (Balclutha), Gordon and Dot (Te Anau). Cherished Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Donald and Edith Nicolson (Invercargill). (Brother) Murdoch and the late May Nicolson (Stirling), (Sister) Isabel and the late Bob Hutcheon (Hamilton). A service of farewell for Georgina will be held on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.00pm at the Town and Country Club in Balclutha. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Balclutha St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Georgina will be at Nicola Forde's home at 188 Homestead Road, Balclutha, up until the morning of her service for those wishing to pay their respects before the service. Messages to 67 Essex Street, Balclutha 9230. Published in Southland Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers