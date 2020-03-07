Acknowledgement

WISHART,

George Ross (Ross):

Our family would sincerely like to thank everyone for all the kind messages, cards, flowers and food we received when Ross passed away, it was amazing. For all the people who attended Ross' service thank you so much for coming. We would like to say a big thank you to the staff at Couplands and the kind people who helped Ross while waiting for the Ambulance. To all the staff at A&E, CCU, the medical ward - your kindness was appreciated. To Ascot Care Home thanks for taking great care of our family and making Ross' last days comfortable. Thank you to Sharyn Payne, Nigel and the team at Avenal Park for your wonderful support, guidance and help with Ross' service. Aaron from Central Pirates Rugby Club and John from the Alliance, thank you for sharing the memories, these times were some of the happiest in Ross' life. The guard of honour by the rugby club was very much appreciated. We would like to make a special mention to those in the racing fraternity who showed a mark of respect with black arm bands during the Wyndham races on the day of the funeral, Ross would have been humbled by this. To the wonderful staff at Gaius Cottage, thank you all on behalf of Ross, for the trips, the fun, the compassion and your ability to give Ross some normality with a disease that is anything but normal. Lastly, on behalf of our family, thank you all for your generosity to The Alzheimers Association. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all to you, as many addresses are unknown.

- Leita, Jan, Vicki, Fiona, George, Marcia and their families.



Published in Southland Times on Mar. 7, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers