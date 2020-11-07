TINKER,
George William (Bill):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lister Home, Waimate, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Murray Perry (Whangamata), Robyn (Blenheim), and John and Linda (Invercargill). Grandad Bill of Barrie and Wendy, Jason, and Janelle. Loved Great-Grandad Bill of Yasmin and Tiare, Taylor, and Rhylei. A special thanks to the amazing staff at Hospice South Canterbury and Lister Home. As per Bill's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Invercargill Workingmens Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, at 3.00pm, on Tuesday, November 10. Messages to: The Tinker Family, C/- Sandra Perry, 413 Tamaki Road, Whangamata 3620.
