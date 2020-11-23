George SARGEANT

(Of Bluff). Peacefully at Calvary Hospital, on Saturday, November 21, 2020; aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth. Much loved father and father-in-law of Julie (deceased) and Neil Moore (Invercargill), Pamela and Elwyn Beresford (Toowoomba, Qld), and Brenda and Bruce Colvin (Invercargill). Loved grandad of his 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. A service for George will be held in the Bluff RSA, Gore Street, Bluff, on Wednesday, November 25 at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Greenpoint Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bluff RSA would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 59 Dunbeath Crescent, Invercargill 9812.

