ROULSTON, George Alister:
Vera and family sincerely thank you all for your kind expressions of sympathy and support after George's passing. Thank you for your flowers, cards, food and messages. A special thank you to the Staff at Wanaka Medical centre, Clyde Hospital and Enliven Aspiring for their care and support of George. And to Janice from Affinity Funeral's and Ralph Fagen for making Geordies' Farewell special. Please accept this as our personal thank you.
Published in Southland Times on June 29, 2019