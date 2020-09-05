MORRIS, George McGregor

6.7.1927 - 21.6.2020

Rayna, Christine, Grant, David, Susan, Jenny and families wish to thank everyone for their love and support shown to us during the loss of our dearly loved husband, Dad, father-in-law, granddad and great-granddad. Thank you for your visits, phone calls, flowers, messages and caring cards. Our thanks to everyone who attended the service - your presence was very much appreciated. Friends and family were important to Dad. Thanks to Hammond and Ryder for your professional care, Windsor Park Rest Home for your support and compassion at this difficult time, St Andrews Presbyterian Church, and Gore Pakeke Lions for your Guard of Honour. Also John Falconer for his tribute and Jeanette McIntyre for her guidance. We are very thankful that the timing meant we could be with Dad and then with you to celebrate his life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks.



