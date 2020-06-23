MORRIS, George McGregor:
In his 93rd year. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore. Dearly loved husband of Rayna for 67 years. Much loved and treasured dad and father-in-law of Christine and Dave Hardisty (Evansdale), Grant and Robyn (Kaiwera), David and Bee (Cromwell), Susan and Trevor Stark (Pukerau), Jenny and Ian Mockford (Gore). Loved and cherished grandad of Katherine, James, Stuart, Jeffery, and Jenna; Victoria, Warrick, and Melissa; Anna, and Sara; Braden, Jared, and Gavin; Jack, and Jed, and adored great-grandad of his 17 great-grandchildren.
"Another Paddock to Plough"
A Service for George will be held in the Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, June 26, at 1.30pm, leaving thereafter for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to Grant at 796 Clement Road, Kaiwera, 2 RD, Gore 9772.
Published in Southland Times from June 23 to June 25, 2020