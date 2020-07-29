JACKMAN,
George Willsher (Will):
2.4.1940 - 27.7.2020
Of Winton. Willsher was farewelled on his last fishing trip at a graveside service by his loving family, Cushla of Winton Justine, Pat and Sophie of Dunedin, Tammy and Brett (Finn) of Dunedin, Renee and Josh of Invercargill. At Willsher's request, all his friends and family are to come and share both short and tall tales at the Winton Bridge Club from 3.30pm to 6.00pm on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Messages for the family can be sent to PO Box 138, Winton 9720, or to Willsher's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes A special thank you from the family to the St John Ambulance Service, the Winton District Nurses, and the caring nursing staff at Clare House.
Published in Southland Times from July 29 to July 30, 2020