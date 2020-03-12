HUMM, George Ronald:
On March 10, 2020 passed away peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny for 49 years, much loved father to Nathan and his partner Nicola, and Kerrin and his partner Bridget. Loved Grandad to Zaylie (Perth), and Holly; Cailtin and partner Liam, Georgia, and Sam. Loved eldest son of Ron and Avril Humm (both deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law to Heather and the late Wally Garland (Rakaia), Beverley and Murray Gilbert (Taitapu), Rex and Elemai Humm (Auckland), brother-in-law to Linda and the late Dick Tautari (Invercargill), Norma and Stewart Barron (Invercargill), Peter and Christine Crosbie (Tokauni), and much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
''We hold you close within our hearts and there you
shall remain,
You walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again.''
Messages to 70 Fergusson Street, Rakaia 7710. At George's request, a private cremation has been held. Jenny, Nathan, and Kerrin invite family and friends to a celebration of George's life to be held at the Railway Tavern, 124 Railway Terrace, Rakaia, on Thursday, March 19, between 2.00pm and 4.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 12, 2020