Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
HORRELL,
George Henry (Geordie):
Passed away peacefully, at home, Heriot, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine for 53 years, loved father and father-in-law of David and Nicky (Heriot), Kim and Scott Robinson (Masterton), and especially loved Gummy Geordie of Autumn-Rose, Holli Robinson, Sandra Horrell, Tony, and Tash Johnson.
"Rest in Peace"
Private funeral will be held. Messages to 23 Roxburgh Street, Heriot 9587.

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 27, 2020
