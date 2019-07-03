Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



George Maxwell (Max):

Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Southland Hospital, on Sunday, June 30, 2019, aged 85 years and 364 days. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Linda, loved and respected father, father-in-law and Pops of Willy; Morgan and Karen, Zara, Jake, Sam, and Dan; Clarke and Megan, Charlotte, Lucy, and Jack, a loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Bill and Claire Horrell. A private family funeral and interment will be held. "Huntly Farm" and the Horrell Family would like to warmly invite you to join us from 1.00pm to celebrate Max's life at the Waikaia Hotel, 38 Blaydon Street, on Friday, July 5, with memories to be shared at 2.30pm. A cup of tea and refreshments will be provided. Thank you to Windsor Park Care Home for the love and care of Max over the past three years. Special thanks also to Southland Hospital medical and nursing staff for the excellent care Max was given in his final days. Messages to 588 Freshford Plains Road, RD 7, Gore 9777.







