FOX, George John:
'Forestvale', Waimahaka. After a short illness, at home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Honor, and the late Sylvia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Colin, Shane and Vicky, and Alton and Leanne. Much loved grandfather of Ethan and Dylan. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret*, Sylvia* and Edgar*, Doreen*, Ben*, Owen and Freda, and Stan* and Ethnie*. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. A service to celebrate George's life will be held in the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 109 Wicklow Street, Clifton, at 11.30am, on Monday, November 18. The funeral leaving at the conclusion for interment at 2.30pm, at the Fortrose Cemetery. Messages to 18 Forestvale Road, Waimahaka 9875, or at George's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes. (*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019