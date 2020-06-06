FERGUSON, George Angus:
Suddenly at home in Brisbane, Australia, aged 71 years. Loved son of the late Angus and Joy Ferguson (Chaslands), loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Marian McPherson, Nigel and Barb (Edendale), Colin and Gail (Edendale), Caroline and Robin Braithwaite (Waimahaka), Stephen and Annette (Waikawa), Dianne and Des Flowers (Mataura), and the late Marie (Dermody). A private cremation has been held for George and his ashes were released at his favorite fishing hole.
Rest in Peace
Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2020