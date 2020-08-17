Geoffrey SANDFORD

After a tough battle, in Dunedin, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, in his 70th year. Dearly loved husband of Wendy, loved father and father-in-law of Jason and Kylie, Tim, Deborah and Ian Compton, much loved Grandad of Jayde, Hope, Cody, Kelsey, Abbie and Hunter; Shannan, Leah, and Liam, and their partners, and great-Grandad of Noah. A service for Geoff will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Friday, August 21, at 11.00am, private cremation to follow. (N.B.: As required under Covid restrictions, we will have two areas to gather to keep with the 100 person rule). Messages to 4 School Road, Waipahi, RD1, Gore 9771.

