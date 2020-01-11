HEWSON,
Geoffrey Alexander:
Of Cromwell (formerly of Gore), passed suddenly on January 8, 2020 at Cromwell. Dearly loved husband of Catherine, devoted father and father-in-law of Darren and Claire, Joline and Blair Wilson, special grandad of Holly and Henry, Amelie and Stanley, loved brother and brother-in-law of Barry and Jacqueline, Cherryl and Ben Caradoc-Davies. A service to honour Geoff's life will be held in The Cromwell College Auditorium, Barry Avenue, Cromwell, on Tuesday, January 14, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at The Cromwell Cemetery. Messages to: 5 Matthews Crescent, Printers Bay, Cromwell 9310.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago &
Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020