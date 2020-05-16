BYARS,
Geoffrey Langley (Geoff):
Peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Thursday, May 14, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband and friend of Shona (nee Glennie), loved father and father-in-law of Clodagh (Dunedin), Jacqueline and Brendan Terry (Gore), Sean and Gabrielle Byars (Melbourne) and loved O.B. (Grandfather) of Jude and Maxwell; Ethan and Zachary. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John* and Lorraine Byars, Tony and Lois Byars, Rodney Byars, Chris Byars, Susie Byars, Alethea* and Ashley Glubb, Bruce and Helen Glennie, John and Sue Glennie, and Anne Glennie, and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews, and good friend to many.
"May the wind be under your wings and fly free"
Geoff's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Windsor Park for their care, especially during Level 4 lockdown and in Geoff's final days. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family celebration of Geoff's life will be held next week at Southern Funeral Home, Gore. Messages to 2 Traford Street, Gore 9710 or phone (03) 208 0914.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on May 16, 2020