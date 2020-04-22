Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

RENDALL,

Geoffery Anthony:

Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Monday, April 20, 2020, aged 65 years. Dearly loved son of the late John (Charlie) and Helen (Gore), much loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and the late Ray Cooney (Brydone), John and the late Pamela Rendall (Dunedin), the late Bernadine and Bill Knowles (Gore), and the late Carmel and Noel Cunningham (Invercargill), and loved and missed by all his nieces and nephews. A private interment at Gore Cemetery will be held and a memorial Mass at a later date following the lifting of Covid19 restrictions. Many thanks to the staff at Windsor Park for their excellent care of Geoffery in recent years. Messages to 210 Mt Grand Road, RD 1, Dunedin 9076.







RENDALL,Geoffery Anthony:Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Monday, April 20, 2020, aged 65 years. Dearly loved son of the late John (Charlie) and Helen (Gore), much loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and the late Ray Cooney (Brydone), John and the late Pamela Rendall (Dunedin), the late Bernadine and Bill Knowles (Gore), and the late Carmel and Noel Cunningham (Invercargill), and loved and missed by all his nieces and nephews. A private interment at Gore Cemetery will be held and a memorial Mass at a later date following the lifting of Covid19 restrictions. Many thanks to the staff at Windsor Park for their excellent care of Geoffery in recent years. Messages to 210 Mt Grand Road, RD 1, Dunedin 9076. Published in Southland Times on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers