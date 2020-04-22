RENDALL,
Geoffery Anthony:
Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Monday, April 20, 2020, aged 65 years. Dearly loved son of the late John (Charlie) and Helen (Gore), much loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and the late Ray Cooney (Brydone), John and the late Pamela Rendall (Dunedin), the late Bernadine and Bill Knowles (Gore), and the late Carmel and Noel Cunningham (Invercargill), and loved and missed by all his nieces and nephews. A private interment at Gore Cemetery will be held and a memorial Mass at a later date following the lifting of Covid19 restrictions. Many thanks to the staff at Windsor Park for their excellent care of Geoffery in recent years. Messages to 210 Mt Grand Road, RD 1, Dunedin 9076.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 22, 2020