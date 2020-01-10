O'ROURKE,
Sister Genevieve O.P.
(Margaret Mary):
Died peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the 70th year of her Religious Profession. Much loved by her Dominican Sisters; her late parents, Michael and Jessica; her late brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Monica; her nieces and nephews, Michelle, Michael, Graeme, Stephen, Anthony, and Genevieve; their families, many friends, ex-pupils and parishioners throughout New Zealand. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10.00am on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, Invercargill, followed by burial at the Eastern Cemetery. A Vigil will be prayed at the Calvary Chapel, 215 Centre Street, on Friday evening at 7.00pm. Messages to Dominican Sisters, PO Box 5395, Dunedin, 9054, or to the tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
