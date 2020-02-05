Gellie NEILSON

Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
All Saints Church
Dee Street
Invercargill
Death Notice

NEILSON, Gellie:
With her beloved husband John by her side, Gellie has passed away in her own home, as per her wishes, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in her 80th year. Loved wife and soulmate of John Neilson. Cherish mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Anne, Tony and Karina. Adored nana of Jess, Aimee, Tim, and Joel. Great-grandmother of Kaylee, Cohen, and Storm. Loved sister of Willie Kempenaar, the late Loekie van der Wal and Gerben Kempenaar. Much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Gellie's life will be held in the All Saints Church, Dee Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2.00pm. Followed by an interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 21 Coronation Street, Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 12, 2020
