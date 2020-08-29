BLANCH, Gayle:
Passed away peacefully and comfortably with her family and friends by her side on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Christchurch, aged 64 years. Loved and treasured wife and best friend of Scott. Much loved mother and lifelong inspiration of son Morgan, and a supportive mother-in-law of Erin. Understanding and always proud Grandma of Cohen, and Bentley, and an adored best friend of Venessa for 52 years. Messages for the Family of the Late Gayle Blanch may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545.
"A force to be reckoned with"
A Celebration of Gayle's life will be held in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Tuesday, September 1, at 2.00pm. The Ministry of Health restriction of 100 people in attendance will apply. Gayle's family have requested could you please email them if you are able to make the service, [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 29, 2020