DOWLING, Gavin Patrick:

11.03.1986 - 26.03.2020

Our beloved Gavin's Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Awatere Memorial Hall in Seddon, at 1.00pm, followed by refreshments directly after. In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box for the Starship Foundation. The Dowling family would like to thank those who have given kindness, food, time and monetary support to Rosie, Harry, Digby and Olive. It has been so humbling to know that Gavin touched so many through his packed but short life.

"Love you to the moon and

back Gav, you will be

forever young."





