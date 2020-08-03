FITZGERALD,
Gary Michael (Fred):
Passed away suddenly at Dunedin Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in his 63rd year. Loved son of the late Phillip and Patricia Fitzgerald, and brother of Ash, and Kevin (dec). A dearly loved husband and best friend of Marjorie, a loved father, grandfather, and friend to many. A Service and celebration of Gary's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill, on Thursday, August 6, at 1.00pm. Messages to 108 Martin Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020