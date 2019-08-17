TRAINOR, Gareth Warren:

20.5.1982 - 7.8.2019

Passed away at his home in Wallacetown, surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of Alone (Lonie). Treasured and much loved son of Sharon and Ian, adored brother and brother-in-law of Sonja and Jerry Lonsdale, Candice and Craig Buchannan. Very special "Uncle G" to Ruby, Archie, Frankie and Teddy Lonsdale and "Uncle Gat" to Cooper, Charlie and Sienna Buchannan. Special grandson of Sam (Colin) and the late June Moyles. Loved nephew to Paula and Wayne Shaw, Daryl and Maxine Moyles and their families. Loved nephew, cousin and son-in-law to the Strickland, Hardman, Trainor and Jones families. Man's best friend to Tank and the late Shelby. In accordance with Gareth's wishes, a private family and fitting send-off has been held. Messages to 755 Queens Drive, Invercargill 9810.





