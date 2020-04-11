Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Acknowledgement

SCAMMELL,

Gail Elizabeth (nee Henden):

Gail's family would like to thank everyone for their care and support following the sad loss of Gail. A much loved Mother, Nan and sister, who will be sadly missed. Special thank you to Hospice, the District Nurses and everyone involved with the care and support of Gail during her illness. Extra special thanks to Irene and John; and Barbara for the friendship and support you gave to Gail. Your daily check-ins were very much appreciated. Also thanks to Gail's friend, Adele. We loved hearing your stories about your fun times together. Thank you to all the people who attended Gail's farewell, especially the many people who travelled long distances to be there. Your presence was much appreciated. And thank you to all the people who visited, sent cards, flowers and food. It meant a lot to us. Thanks also goes to Donna from Avenal Park funeral home for your professional and compassionate care when arranging Gail's farewell, and also to Judy Gregory who led a fitting service celebrating Gail's life. Also thank you to the Waikiwi Bowling Club for the use of your premises in the evening. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from Tracy, Jonathan; Rex, John, Allan, Garry, David and their families.



