Guest Book
  • "Thoughts are with you at this sad time. Deepest Sympathy...."
    - Val Calvert
  • "Gail was one of the most selfless and kind person to walk..."
    - Patrina Forde
  • "Deepest sympathy to all Gail's family. Missing you so ..."
    - Anne Flint
  • "To all the family we would like to say our condolences to..."
  • "Condolences from Madelene Rushton and family"
    - Madelene Rushton
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Avenal Park Chapel
75 Fox Street
Invercargill
Death Notice

SCAMMELL, Gail Elizabeth
(nee Henden):
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on Friday, February 14, 2020. Surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracy and Zak Allan, Johnathan Allan, and Tracy. Cherished nan of Gemma, Larissa, Kaylee, Ella, and Blake. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Rex Henden, John and Liz Tippett, Allan Tippett and Marise Martim, Garry and Margaret Tippett, David Tippett and Rachael Roberts. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and good friend to all her awesome neighbours.
"I'll be right"
A service to celebrate Gail's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, February 18, at 2.00pm, committal at the Eastern Cemetery to follow. Donations to Hospice Southland and The District Nurses would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Gail will be resting at her home until her service. Messages to 6 Seymour Street, Gore 9710 or email [email protected]

