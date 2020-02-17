SCAMMELL, Gail Elizabeth
(nee Henden):
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on Friday, February 14, 2020. Surrounded by family and friends. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracy and Zak Allan, Johnathan Allan, and Tracy. Cherished nan of Gemma, Larissa, Kaylee, Ella, and Blake. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Rex Henden, John and Liz Tippett, Allan Tippett and Marise Martim, Garry and Margaret Tippett, David Tippett and Rachael Roberts. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews, and good friend to all her awesome neighbours.
"I'll be right"
A service to celebrate Gail's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, February 18, at 2.00pm, committal at the Eastern Cemetery to follow. Donations to Hospice Southland and The District Nurses would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Gail will be resting at her home until her service. Messages to 6 Seymour Street, Gore 9710 or email [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020